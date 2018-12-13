New broker joins Muljat Group

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Riley Ghio recently joined Muljat Group Realtors in Bellingham as a broker. Ghio is a third-generation broker and is the son of Muljat Group’s Kirk Ghio and grandson of Mickey Ghio.

Riley Ghio graduated from Bellingham High School and studied business marketing at Central Washington University.

Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call Riley Ghio at 360-319-2823.