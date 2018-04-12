New broker joins Muljat Group

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Allison Fisher has joined The Muljat Group at its Bellingham office.

Fisher has lived in Whatcom County for 12 years, and is knowledgeable about local communities and neighborhoods. She has past experience in business sales, marketing and management.

The Muljat Group is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call Fisher at 425-791-7827 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.