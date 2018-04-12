New broker joins Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Allison Fisher has joined The Muljat Group at its Bellingham office.
Fisher has lived in Whatcom County for 12 years, and is knowledgeable about local communities and neighborhoods. She has past experience in business sales, marketing and management.
The Muljat Group is located at 510 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham. For more information, call Fisher at 425-791-7827 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.