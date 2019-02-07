New broker joins RE/Max Whatcom County

by
Filed on 07. Feb, 2019

Joseph Bonanno has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County as a broker. Previously, Bonanno spent four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. New to real estate, Bonanno is focussing on residential real estate.

Bonanno can be reached at 831-241-3497 and josephbonanno@nwhomes.net.

