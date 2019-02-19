New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Broker Tammy Lynne McKenzie has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in the Lakeway office. McKenzie will be focusing on residential real estate. She recently moved to Bellingham from La Conner, and has a history of working with rental properties and residential real estate.
McKenzie can be reached at 360-922-4225 and tammylynne@nwhomes.net.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.