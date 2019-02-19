New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 19. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Broker Tammy Lynne McKenzie has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County in the Lakeway office. McKenzie will be focusing on residential real estate. She recently moved to Bellingham from La Conner, and has a history of working with rental properties and residential real estate.

McKenzie can be reached at 360-922-4225 and tammylynne@nwhomes.net.