New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

06. Mar, 2020

Jennifer Moldver has recently joined the RE/MAX Whatcom County team and is ready to work primarily with clients in the residential market. Moldver will be working at the Lakeway office. Moldver has been a broker since 2006 and has experienced both a Seller’s Market and a Buyer’s Market.

Moldver understands the market trends and dedicates that knowledge to her clients and to every transaction. Moldver treats all her clients like family and takes the time to personally learn more about each one as she helps them find their ideal home or sell their current property. An active community member, Moldver serves as treasurer on the Unity Care Northwest board.

In her free-time, Moldver enjoys exploring the Bellingham trail system with her rescue dog Winnie. She also enjoys the craft brewery and cider scene in Bellingham and entertaining family and friends. She can be reached at (360) 303-1708 and jennifermoldver@nwhomes.net.

To view her website visit https://www.jenmoldverrealty.com/