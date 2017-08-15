New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Lindsay Sager to the Lakeway office. Sager will be joining The 4th Corner Homes team, led by managing broker Brad hanks, and will focus on residential and new construction.

Before she earning her real estate license this year, Sager spent 15 years working in the financial industry, in lending and real estate, including handling the preparation and sale of REO properties.

Sager is a lifelong resident of Whatcom County and volunteers for the Whatcom Humane Society and with her church’s technology team.

Sager can be reached at 360-224-0427 and lindsaysager@nwhomes.net.