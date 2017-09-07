New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by
Filed on 07. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Maria Lindberg and the Lindberg Group to the Lakeway office. Lindberg will focus on multi-family and commercial real estate.

Lindberg earned her real estate license in 1996 and her brokers license in 2001. She formed the Lindberg Group in 2003.

She is a member of the Commercial Brokers Association, CCIM Certified Commercial Investment Member as was the Executive Officer of Whatcom Association of Realtors.

 

