New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Maria Lindberg and the Lindberg Group to the Lakeway office. Lindberg will focus on multi-family and commercial real estate.

Lindberg earned her real estate license in 1996 and her brokers license in 2001. She formed the Lindberg Group in 2003.

She is a member of the Commercial Brokers Association, CCIM Certified Commercial Investment Member as was the Executive Officer of Whatcom Association of Realtors.