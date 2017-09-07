New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Maria Lindberg and the Lindberg Group to the Lakeway office. Lindberg will focus on multi-family and commercial real estate.
Lindberg earned her real estate license in 1996 and her brokers license in 2001. She formed the Lindberg Group in 2003.
She is a member of the Commercial Brokers Association, CCIM Certified Commercial Investment Member as was the Executive Officer of Whatcom Association of Realtors.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.