New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 25. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Tommy Mutchler to the Lakeway office. He will be focusing on residential real estate.

Mutchler earned his real estate license in 2016, and has been a Whatcom County resident for 26 years. He can be reached at 360-972-3227 and tommymutchler@nwhomes.net.