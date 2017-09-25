New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 25. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Tommy Mutchler to the Lakeway office. He will be focusing on residential real estate.
Mutchler earned his real estate license in 2016, and has been a Whatcom County resident for 26 years. He can be reached at 360-972-3227 and tommymutchler@nwhomes.net.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.