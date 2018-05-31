New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 31. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Wayne Lyle to the Lakeway office. Wayne will be partnering with the Chris Hughes Team and will focus on multifamily, resort and residential homes.
Lyle comes to Whatcom County from RE/MAX Canada and has been licensed in real estate since 1978. For 10 years he worked as the director of sales and marketing for Intrawest Corporation, a destination and luxury resort developer. He also has 20 years of residential sales and marketing experience.
Lyle can be reached at 778-255-7788 and lyle_wayne@yahoo.com.
