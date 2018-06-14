New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 14. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Elke Incantalupo has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County at the Lakeway office. Incantalupo will focus on residential real estate.

Incantalupo was born in Vancouver, British Columbia and earned an Associates Degree in paralegal studies from Capilano College in North Vancouver. She worked as a paralegal for 10 years, doing residential conveyances and specializing in personal injury claims. For the past 20 years she and her husband have operated a construction company in Vancouver, which specializes in building envelope restoration and waterproofing.

Incantalupo can be reached at 360-961-3362 and elke@nwhomes.net.