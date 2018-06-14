New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Elke Incantalupo has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County at the Lakeway office. Incantalupo will focus on residential real estate.
Incantalupo was born in Vancouver, British Columbia and earned an Associates Degree in paralegal studies from Capilano College in North Vancouver. She worked as a paralegal for 10 years, doing residential conveyances and specializing in personal injury claims. For the past 20 years she and her husband have operated a construction company in Vancouver, which specializes in building envelope restoration and waterproofing.
Incantalupo can be reached at 360-961-3362 and elke@nwhomes.net.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.