New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Jada Rathjen has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County at the Lakeway Office. Rathjen will focus on residential real estate.
Rathjen is a longtime county resident who recently earned her real estate license.
Rathjen can be reached at 360-393-5845 and jadarathjen@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.nwhomes.net.
