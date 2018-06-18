New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Jada Rathjen has joined RE/MAX Whatcom County at the Lakeway Office. Rathjen will focus on residential real estate.

Rathjen is a longtime county resident who recently earned her real estate license.

Rathjen can be reached at 360-393-5845 and jadarathjen@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.nwhomes.net.