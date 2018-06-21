New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Kristin Clarkman to its Lakeway office. Clarkman will be joining the Rick Moore team. Clarkman has recently relocated to Whatcom County from her home state of Pennsylvania. Previously, she worked for 10 years as a broadcast meteorologist in TV markets from Pennsylvania to Minnesota.
Clarkman can be reached at 360-603-2200 and kristin@rickmooregroup.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.