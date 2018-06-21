New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County

by ehamann

Filed on 21. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

RE/MAX Whatcom County has welcomed Kristin Clarkman to its Lakeway office. Clarkman will be joining the Rick Moore team. Clarkman has recently relocated to Whatcom County from her home state of Pennsylvania. Previously, she worked for 10 years as a broadcast meteorologist in TV markets from Pennsylvania to Minnesota.

Clarkman can be reached at 360-603-2200 and kristin@rickmooregroup.com.