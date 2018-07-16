New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 16. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Tessa Pinckston to the Lakeway office. Pinckston will be joining the Chris Hughes team and will focus on residential real estate in Point Roberts. Pinckston was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. She has spent the last three years working at a high profile oceanside development, applying her background in interior design.
Pinckston can be reached at 604-218-5595 and tessapinckston@nwhomes.net.
