New broker joins RE/MAX Whatcom County
by ehamann
Filed on 08. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
RE/MAX Whatcom County has hired Sherrie Austin to its Lakeway Office. Austin joined Chris Hughes and will focus on Point Roberts market. Prior to earning her real estate license, Austin was a travel agent and flight attendant. For the past 25 years, she owned a successful salon and spa. She is also a Point Roberts resident.
Austin can be reached at 360-92608878 and sherrieaustin@nwhomes.net.
