New business downtown aims to help parents

by mathewroland

Filed on 27. Jun, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Parenting Academy, located at 114 W Magnolia St., is open for business. Services offered by the academy include one-on-one parent coaching, parent-child interaction therapy, small group sessions and parenting seminars. Expert coaches provide research-proven strategies to help manage real-life situations such as teaching responsibility and managing children’s anxiety. “We envision a community where asking for help is normal, and having questions and struggles is not a sign of a problem. We aim to partner with parents on their journey and help them establish goals for their children and themselves,” said program director Megan Brown Douglas in a press release. For a limited time the Parenting Academy is offering one-on-one parent coaching sessions for $45. For more information call (360) 922-3600 or visit www.Parent-Academy.org.