New CEO promoted at Bellingham’s Barkley Company

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Barkley Company has announced that Michael Bayless has been promoted to CEO. Bayless will be responsible for the daily operation of the company, working with the management team and public and private community partners in the development of Barkley Village.

Former CEO Stowe Talbot will remain as president and owner.

Previously, Bayless served as CFO of Dawson Construction. He joined the Barkley Company in July of 2018.

Barkley Company owns the majority of land and buildings in the Barkley Village urban village. Over the next several years, the Barkley Company plans to build several new construction projects, including several hundred more residential units, office and retail holdings, and further develop its open space and pedestrian infrastructure.