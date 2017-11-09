New chiropractic clinic opens in Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 09. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
A new chiropractic clinic has opened in Bellingham. Empowered Care Chiropractic announced its opening at 1680 Baker Creek on Sept. 1.
Dr. Frank Capobianco is heading the new clinic. He graduated summa cum laude from Palmer College of Chiropractic West in San Jose, California. Additionally, he has been certified in active release techniques, instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization, and certified strength and conditioning specialist. For more information, visit www.empoweredcare.com.
