New director of wealth management joins Peoples Bank

by mathewroland

Filed on 22. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Patrick Briggs has recently been announced as the Director of Wealth Management for Peoples Investments. Briggs, who is based at the Barkley Financial Center, brings with him brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Prior to joining Peoples Bank Briggs held senior management positions at a variety of financial institutions and has experience managing high performing wealth management teams. Briggs will oversee financial and investment services throughout all 23 Peoples Bank branches in the state.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

“Patrick has experience serving customers, building high performing teams, attracting talented professionals and retaining team members,”Andy Pohlman, Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Peoples Bank, said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome Patrick to the team.”