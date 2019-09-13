New end-of-life event planning business opens in Bellingham

by mathewroland

Epic Memorials, owned by Sandi Heinrich, is a full-service event production business that specializes in unique end-of-life celebrations. Recently opened in Bellingham, Heinrich offers clients help with the stressful details of planning an end of life celebration. By focusing on sensitive, fully personalized service committed to green business practices, Epic Memorials intends to be a leader in the trend towards celebrations of life. The new business was borne after Heinrich lost her only child and it combines her personal experiences with her creativity and organizational skills. The business offers obituary writing, event styling, floral arrangement, professional photography and graphic design to create an event that is reflective of the person being honored.