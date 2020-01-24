New executive director for institutional advancement joins WCC

by mathewroland

Filed on 24. Jan, 2020 in Contents, People On The Move

Eva Schulte has recently joined the staff at Whatcom Community College. Prior to joining the team at Whatcom as executive director for institutional advancement, Schulte was vice president for economic opportunity at Travois Inc. where she led impact investing with indigenous communities nationally. She was also president and CEO of the non-profit organization Communities Creating Opportunity in Kansas City.

“Eva has dedicated her life’s work to bringing capital and equity to underserved communities,” WCC President, Kathi Hiyane-Brown said in a press release. “The College is extremely fortunate to have her, and I look forward to the partnerships she will develop and relationships she will strengthen for WCC.”

In her role as executive director for institutional advancement, Schulte will build on the College’s connections with business, civic and cultural leaders. She will also help secure resources that support innovation and student scholarships. “I am inspired to work on behalf of Whatcom Community College for student success and community building,” Schulte said in a press release.