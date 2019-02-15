New gallery opens in downtown Bellingham

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, New Business

Local artist Jax Mildner has opened a new studio and gallery in downtown Bellingham. The Reverie is located at 301 West Holly St., Suite M-5. Over email, Mildner expressed plans to use the gallery to bring art and community together by holding fundraisers, art openings for underrepresented artists and making the space available for private events or creative meetings.

The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays by appointment.