New member appointed to Peoples Bank Board of Directors

by ehamann

Filed on 25. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Peoples Bank has announced that Terry Daughters had been appointed to the Board of Directors. Daughters joined the bank in 1999, and has nearly 40 years of banking experience. In 2014, he was promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer.

Daughters is a lifetime resident of Whatcom County and is active in the community. Past roles include serving as president of the Bellingham Central Lions Club and member of the Bellingham Budget Advisory Committee.