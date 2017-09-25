New member appointed to Peoples Bank Board of Directors
Peoples Bank has announced that Terry Daughters had been appointed to the Board of Directors. Daughters joined the bank in 1999, and has nearly 40 years of banking experience. In 2014, he was promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer.
Daughters is a lifetime resident of Whatcom County and is active in the community. Past roles include serving as president of the Bellingham Central Lions Club and member of the Bellingham Budget Advisory Committee.
