New members elected to Bellingham Technical College Foundation Board
by mathewroland
Filed on 05. Aug, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
The three new members of the board include Crystal Greear, CFO Bellingham Marine Industries, Inc.; Dustin Henry, HumanResources Manager, Shell Puget Sound Refinery and Walter Michelutti, Cheif Operations Officer, Anvil Corporation. Each member will serve a three-year team starting in 2019. “The foundation is excited to add these new members to our board and is looking forward to hearing their insights and perspectives as we work to support student success at BTC,” said director of the BTC Foundation, Dean Fulton, in a press release.
