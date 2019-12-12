New, modern laundromat opens in Ferndale
by mathewroland
Filed on 12. Dec, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Located at 5619 3rd Ave and open seven days a week, Ferndale Laundry recently opened for business. The new business offers customers a modern- warm industrial space to do their laundry.
The concept for the family-owned business started as a casual conversation roughly three years ago between now owners Mike Cox and Justin Pike.
“We decided to go for it because we knew it was a need in Ferndale – it felt like the timing was right,” Justin Pike said in a press release.
Ferndale Laundry features advanced laundromat technology from Speed Queen. They also offer services like wash n’ fold and alterations. In the future, they plan to offer customers organic dry cleaning.
