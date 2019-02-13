New owners acquire Whatcom County cleaning service
by ehamann
Filed on 13. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Merry Maids of Whatcom County has new owners. Ansa and Johan Steenkamp recently acquired the cleaning service.
Ansa and Johan Steenkamp moved to the Pacific Northwest eight years ago, after emigrating from South Africa.
Merry Maids of Whatcom County has 13 professionally trained, bonded and insured employees. Merry Maids offers regular home cleanings on a weekly, semi-weekly or monthly schedule. Special services include deep cleanings, move-in and move-out cleanings and post-construction or refurbishment cleanings. It also serve commercial clients.
The Bellingham office is located in Sunnyland Square at 895 Texas St.
