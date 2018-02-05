New Port commissioners sworn in Jan. 2

by ehamann

Filed on 05. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Michael Shepard and Ken Bell were sworn into office as the Port of Bellingham’s new commissioners on Jan. 2.

Shepard and Bell join Bobby Briscoe to complete the three-person elected body that oversees all port operations.

Shepard teaches graduate and undergraduate virtual classes at Goucher College, and is a research associate at Western Washington University’s Center for Pacific Northwest Studies.

Bell is the president/CEO of Best Recycling, a waste management company.