New Port commissioners sworn in Jan. 2
Michael Shepard and Ken Bell were sworn into office as the Port of Bellingham’s new commissioners on Jan. 2.
Shepard and Bell join Bobby Briscoe to complete the three-person elected body that oversees all port operations.
Shepard teaches graduate and undergraduate virtual classes at Goucher College, and is a research associate at Western Washington University’s Center for Pacific Northwest Studies.
Bell is the president/CEO of Best Recycling, a waste management company.
