New providers join PeaceHealth in Bellingham
by ehamann
Filed on 11. Jan, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
PeaceHealth Medical Group recently made two new hires to its Bellingham-area clinics.
Lori Burton, NP, joined the cardiology team at the PeaceHealth Cardiology clinic at 2979 Squalicum Parkway, Suite 101 in Bellingham. Burton earned a master’s degree in nursing from Gonzaga University in Spokane. Before joining the cardiology clinic, she worked as a nurse at the PeaceHealth Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.
Garrett Jeffery, DO, is now working at PeaceHealth’s Family Medicine Clinic at 4545 Cordata Parkway, Suite 2D in Bellingham. Jeffery earned his medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California. Jeffery comes to PeaceHealth after practicing family medicine with inpatient and obstetrics in Puyallup.
