New providers join PeaceHealth Medical Group

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Sep, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

PeaceHealth Medical Group has welcomed three new providers to Bellingham practices

Angela Bradley, MD, joined the gastroenterology team. Bradley earned her medical degree at the University of New Mexico School of medicine in Albuquerque. Before joining the PeaceHealth team, she served PeaceHealth clients on an on-call basis.

Leslie Chamberlain, PA-C, joined the Same Day Care Clinic. Chamberlain earned a masters of Physician Assistant Studies at the Orgeon Health and Sniversity, Division of School of Medicine in Portland, Oregon. Before joining PeaceHealth, she worked at The Everett Clinic and was a part of the Family Care Network at Squalicum Family Medicine in Bellingham. She has also served with Team Health Emergency Physicians at PeaceHealth St., Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

Gur Raj S. Deol, MD, joined PeaceHealth’s Pulmonary Medicine team. Deol completed his medical degree at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Punjab, India. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, Deol was a consultant in Pulmonary and critical care at Olympic Medical Center, North Olympic Peninsula. Deol has extensive medical research experience and has been published in respected peer-reviewed journals.