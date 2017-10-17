New providers join PeaceHealth practices

by ehamann

Filed on 17. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

PeaceHealth Medical Group has hired two new board-certified providers to Bellingham practices.

Julie Terry, MD, became a member of PeaceHealth’s Same Day Care Clinic team of providers. Terry earned her medical degree at the St. Louis University School in Medicine in Missouri, then completed a residency program at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Terry is a veteran, and served more than seven years as a physician in the U.S. Air Force. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, Terry worked at Associates in Family Medicine in Bellingham.

Alethea Robbins, ARNP, joined PeaceHealth’s obstetrics and gynecology team. Robbins got her degree as a women’s health nurse practitioner at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville. Before joining PeaceHealth, Robbins worked as a nurse practitioner with Women Obstetrics & Gynecology in Nashville.