New providers join PeaceHealth practices
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
PeaceHealth Medical Group has hired two new board-certified providers to Bellingham practices.
Julie Terry, MD, became a member of PeaceHealth’s Same Day Care Clinic team of providers. Terry earned her medical degree at the St. Louis University School in Medicine in Missouri, then completed a residency program at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Terry is a veteran, and served more than seven years as a physician in the U.S. Air Force. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, Terry worked at Associates in Family Medicine in Bellingham.
Alethea Robbins, ARNP, joined PeaceHealth’s obstetrics and gynecology team. Robbins got her degree as a women’s health nurse practitioner at the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville. Before joining PeaceHealth, Robbins worked as a nurse practitioner with Women Obstetrics & Gynecology in Nashville.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.