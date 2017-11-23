New providers join PeaceHealth

by ehamann

Filed on 23. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

PeaceHealth Medical Group recently hired new providers to Bellingham-area clinics.

Julie Cheek, MD, joined the pediatric team of providers at the medical group’s Cordata clinic. Cheek earned her doctorate at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. Prior to joining the clinic, she was a pediatrician at Unity Care NW in Bellingham.

William Anderson, MD, is serving patients at the asthma and allergy clinic. Anderson earned his medical degree from Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, he was in private practice at the Asthma & Allergy Center of Whatcom County.

Robert Lessard, PA-C, joined the Internal Medicine team of providers. Lessard earned his Bachelor of Medicine – Physician Assistant degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, Lessard worked at Skagit Regional Clinics in Mount Vernon.

Lynette Poliner, CNM, ARNP, joined the PeaceHealth Obstetrics and Gynecology team. Polinder earned her degree in nursing-midwifery at the Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.

Prior to joining PeaceHealth, Polinder served patients as a certified nurse-midwife on the childbirth unit at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, Michigan.

More information about these providers can be found using the “find a doc” tool at www.peacehealth.org.