New restaurant planned near Sunset Square
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, New Business
A new bar and restaurant called Crossroads is planned for the former Black Forest Steak House space near Sunset Square. Don and Peggy Gustafson applied for a new liquor license at 1263 Barkley Blvd, Suite 103, Bellingham. Peggy Gustafson said the restaurant will serve American food and include a full bar and entertainment on the weekends. She said they plan to open in May.
