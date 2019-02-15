New restaurant planned near Sunset Square

A new bar and restaurant called Crossroads is planned for the former Black Forest Steak House space near Sunset Square. Don and Peggy Gustafson applied for a new liquor license at 1263 Barkley Blvd, Suite 103, Bellingham. Peggy Gustafson said the restaurant will serve American food and include a full bar and entertainment on the weekends. She said they plan to open in May.

