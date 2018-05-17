New trustee appointed to BTC board

by ehamann

17. May, 2018

Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Bradley F. Smith to the Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees. His term began on March 23 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022. Smith joins existing trustees Debbie Ahl, Jeff Callender, Jim Groves and Lisa Woo.

Most recently, Smith served as dean of Huxley College of the Environment at Western Washington University from 1994-2012. Previously, he served as the first director of the office of environmental education for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.