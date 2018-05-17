New trustee appointed to BTC board
by ehamann
Filed on 17. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Bradley F. Smith to the Bellingham Technical College Board of Trustees. His term began on March 23 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022. Smith joins existing trustees Debbie Ahl, Jeff Callender, Jim Groves and Lisa Woo.
Most recently, Smith served as dean of Huxley College of the Environment at Western Washington University from 1994-2012. Previously, he served as the first director of the office of environmental education for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.