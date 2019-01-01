New trustee joins Western Washington University board

by ehamann

Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed attorney Faith Li Pettis of Seattle to Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees.

Pettis’ six-year term began on Oct. 22 and ends Sept. 30, 2024.

Pettis is an attorney with Pacifica Law Group in Seattle, and was appointed by that city’s mayor to co-chair the city’s housing affordability and livability task force in 2015. Pettis graduated from the University of Washington and earned a law degree from Harvard University.