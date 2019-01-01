New trustee joins Western Washington University board
by ehamann
Filed on 01. Jan, 2019 in Contents
Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed attorney Faith Li Pettis of Seattle to Western Washington University’s Board of Trustees.
Pettis’ six-year term began on Oct. 22 and ends Sept. 30, 2024.
Pettis is an attorney with Pacifica Law Group in Seattle, and was appointed by that city’s mayor to co-chair the city’s housing affordability and livability task force in 2015. Pettis graduated from the University of Washington and earned a law degree from Harvard University.
