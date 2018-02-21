New trustees appointed to Whatcom Community College Board

by ehamann

21. Feb, 2018

Gov. Jay Inslee had made two new appointments to Whatcom Community College’s Board of Trustees. Wendy Bohlke and Rebecca Johnson began their terms in November.

Bohlke, now retired, worked in the state attorney general’s office as the senior counsel and assistant attorney general for 34 years. She also served as legal counsel to WCC and Western Washington University for several decades.

Johnson is a healthcare and management consultant with 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. She is owner and president of Health Center Solutions, Inc., a consulting firm for community health clinics.

Trustees typically serve five-year terms and/or until their successors are appointed. The board’s duties include setting the college’s strategic direction, establishing policy, awarding tenure, approving the operating budget and hiring the College president. Other trustees are Steve Adelstein, Adelstein, Tim Douglas and John Pedlow.