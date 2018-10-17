NextHome Northwest hires new broker
by ehamann
Filed on 17. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
NextHome Northwest Living has hired broker Shaun De Yager. De Yager has 15 years of experience as a high school basketball coach, as well as experience in sales. His focus is on the greater Seattle area and Whatcom County. He can be reached at 208-968-6014.
