NextHome Northwest Living hires new agent

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

NextHome Northwest Living has hired Realtor Marcy Mjelde. Mjelde has almost 10 years of experience in the real estate industry. She is committed to her ongoing education, and holds several real estate designations, including certified real estate specialists, accredited buyers representative, accredited staging professional and certified negotiation expert.

NextHome Northwest Living in Whatcom County’s newest real estate company, and is locally owned by Sean Ryan, Staci Jarvie-Ryan and Sean Hackney.