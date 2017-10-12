NextHome Northwest Living hires new agent
NextHome Northwest Living has hired Realtor Marcy Mjelde. Mjelde has almost 10 years of experience in the real estate industry. She is committed to her ongoing education, and holds several real estate designations, including certified real estate specialists, accredited buyers representative, accredited staging professional and certified negotiation expert.
NextHome Northwest Living in Whatcom County’s newest real estate company, and is locally owned by Sean Ryan, Staci Jarvie-Ryan and Sean Hackney.
