Nightingale Healthcare appoints new regional director

Filed on 06. Feb, 2020

With two decades of senior care experience, Carrie Danielsen has been appointed as the new regional director of assisted living operations for Nightingale Healthcare. In her new role, effective February 1, 2020, Danielsen will effectively supervise and oversee general planning, directing and coordination for the company’s various facilities, including facilities not in Washington. Based in Bellingham, Nightingale Healthcare owns and operates skilled nursing and assisted living communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Washington and Oregon.

“Carrie possesses a depth of knowledge as well as an innate ability to lead,” chief operations officer for Nightingale Healthcare, Pete Wolkin said in a press release. “As a member of our Nightingale management team since 2014, we’ve had the opportunity to witness her strengths as a leader and genuine compassion as a caregiver and person over the years. We’re excited to watch her continued success in this new role.”

Before coming to Nightingale Healthcare, Danielsen was the executive director at Summit Place Assisted Living, located in Bellingham and also owned and operated by Nightingale Healthcare where she oversaw daily operations of the building, such as nursing, maintenance, dining services and personnel. Danielsen worked toward the goal of providing excellent service to all residents. Prior, Danielsen was the resident care manager at Mt. Baker Care Center and obtained valuable insight at a nearby nursing home. Since 1998 Danielsen has been a Licensed Practical Nurse and has completed the LEAD Assisted Living Executive Training Program.