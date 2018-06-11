Nominations now open for annual young professional awards

All seven winners embrace as Shultzie Willows is announced as the Young Professional of the Year at the 2017 Top 7 Under 40 Awards at the Lightcatcher Museum in Bellingham (BBJ File Photo)

Is there a young person at your office who’s doing amazing things? Now is the time to give them a little credit.

The Bellingham Business Journal, Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and Whatcom Young Professionals have teamed up for the third time to honor the next generation of leaders in our community.

The third annual Top 7 Under 40 Whatcom Young Professional Award will recognize young professionals whose leadership has made a positive impact on Whatcom County.

Nominations are now open, and the deadline to nominate someone is July 20.

“Over the past two years The Bellingham Business Journal in partnership with First Federal Savings and Loans, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and Whatcom Young Professionals have identified, highlighted and celebrated the contributions of 14 talented young leaders in Whatcom County. These individuals are filling important leadership roles in our community that are vital to shaping the future ahead,” Josh O’Connor, publisher of the BBJ, said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to continuing this effort and recognizing the 2018 class of 7 Under 40 nominees. I encourage you to nominate someone that has impressed you in our community and come out to celebrate this group of amazing young leaders.”

We are seeking nominations of people under the age of 40 who exemplify outstanding professional values, demonstrate the ability to go above and beyond the expectations of a leader and serve as an inspiration to the community. Anyone is welcome to nominate a local person who they think meets that criteria.

From the pool of nominees, a panel of judges will determine the Top Seven, as well as the ultimate winner.

The BBJ, the Chamber and WYPS will put on a special event to honor the seven winners in October, at which time the ultimate winner will also be announced.

To make a nomination, visit https://pnwlocalnews.wufoo.com/forms/qjw9l3f0ea22n0/.

