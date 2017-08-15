Nominations now open for Top 7 Under 40 Awards

by ehamann

Filed on 15. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

Once again, The Bellingham Business Journal, Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce and Whatcom Young Professionals are teaming up to honor the next generation of leaders in our community.

The second annual Top 7 Under 40 Whatcom Young Professional Award will recognize young professionals whose leadership has made a positive impact on Whatcom County.

Nominations are now open, and will remain open until Sept. 22.

We are seeking nominations for people under the age of 40 who exemplify outstanding professional values, demonstrate the ability to go above and beyond the expectations of a leader and serve as an inspiration to the community. From the pool of nominees, a panel of judges will determine the Top Seven, as well as the ultimate winner.

To make a nomination, visit https://pnwlocalnews.wufoo.com/forms/m17wdyli05vg2qy/