Nominations open for Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center Peace Builder Awards
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes
Nominations are now open for the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center’s 16th Annual Peace Builder Awards.
The awards recognize individuals or groups in Whatcom County that creatively resolved conflict, contributed to peaceful dispute resolution, promoted reconciliation between divergent individuals or groups or otherwise promoted peace in the past year.
The nomination deadline is Aug. 20. Recipients will be celebrated at the awards event on Nov. 16
Online and printable nomination forms are at whatcomdrc.org/peace-builder-awards and at the WDRC, located at 13 Prospect Street, Suite 201 in Bellingham. For questions or more information, contact outreach@whatcomdrc.org or (360) 676-0122.
