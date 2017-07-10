Nominations open for Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center Peace Builders Awards

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Jul, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Nominations are now open for the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center 15th Annual Peace Builder Awards.

The center seeks nominations for individuals or groups that creatively resolved conflict, contributed to peaceful dispute resolution, promoted reconciliation or otherwise promoted peace in the last year.

The nomination deadline is Aug. 7, and nomination forms are at whatcomdrc.org/peace-builder-awards and at the center, located at 13 Prospect St., Suite 201, Bellingham. For more information, contact outreach@whatcomdrc.org or 360-676-0122. The winners will be celebrated at an event on Nov. 17.