Nominations sought for Top 7 Under 40
by mathewroland
Filed on 30. Jul, 2019 in Contents, News
The Bellingham Business Journal, Whatcom
Young Professionals and Bellingham
Chamber of Commerce are seeking to
honor the next generation of leadership
in our community. The Top 7 Under 40
Whatcom Young Professionals Award
was created to annually recognize an
emerging individual whose leadership
has made a positive impact on Whatcom
County. It pays tribute to an individual who
exemplifies outstanding professional values:
demonstrates the ability to go above and
beyond the expectations of a leader; and
serves as an inspiration to the community.
To recognize a person, please complete the
nomination form found on bbjToday.com/
Top7Under40 between July 25 and August
8, 2019. All nominees must currently work
or reside in Whatcom County.
