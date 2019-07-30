Nominations sought for Top 7 Under 40

by mathewroland

The Bellingham Business Journal, Whatcom

Young Professionals and Bellingham

Chamber of Commerce are seeking to

honor the next generation of leadership

in our community. The Top 7 Under 40

Whatcom Young Professionals Award

was created to annually recognize an

emerging individual whose leadership

has made a positive impact on Whatcom

County. It pays tribute to an individual who

exemplifies outstanding professional values:

demonstrates the ability to go above and

beyond the expectations of a leader; and

serves as an inspiration to the community.

To recognize a person, please complete the

nomination form found on bbjToday.com/

Top7Under40 between July 25 and August

8, 2019. All nominees must currently work

or reside in Whatcom County.