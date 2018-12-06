Northwest Indian College awarded $3.5 million grant from National Science Foundation

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Dec, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Northwest Indian College’s Salish Sea Research Center was awarded a $3.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant partners with Lummi Natural Resources and forms a network of other partners, which will focus on community-driven issues related to environmental impacts on the Salish Sea that affect Coast Salish peoples.

The grant will fund the creation of the Tribal Advancement Enterprise Center for Community Marine Research. The center will give time, resources and space to facilitate research, drawing from local expertise to produce the next generation of indigenous scholars to serve as decision makers and intellectual resources for their communities.

In total, the National Science Foundation gave $14 million to establish these centers and support scientific and engineering research at four tribal colleges around the country.

Northwest Indian College is based in the Lummi Nation in Bellingham. It has a network of extension campuses around the state. It is the only tribal college in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit nwic.edu.