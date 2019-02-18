Northwest Indian College receives $200k donation for expansion project

by ehamann

Filed on 18. Feb, 2019

Northwest Indian College recently received a large donation to go toward a new phase in its major expansion project. The Skakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Scott County, Minnesota donated $200,000 to NWIC in support of the fourth phase of its expansion. The fourth phase includes a new health and wellness center and a workforce training and technology building, focused on preparing Native students for high wage, high demand career and workforce opportunities.

Through tribal, foundation, corporate, government and community donors, NWIC has raised $43.5 million of $51 million capital goal, and opened the doors of 10 new buildings.

NWIC is the only accredited tribal college in the region, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho. It is located in the Lummi Nation near Bellingham. It also operates six full-service sites at reservations in Washington and Idaho. Students from more than 130 tribes across the country attend the school.

