Northwest Washington Fair brings 6 days of fun and a FULL entertainment lineup!

What’s on your must-see-and-do list for this year’s Northwest Washington Fair?

Returning for six full days, Aug. 13 to 18, the Fair is packed with all your favorite activities, special events and a full lineup of affordable family entertainment!

So much to see and do!

Since its first days back in 1911, when a group of Lynden merchants threw a street fair on Front Street, the Northwest Washington Fair has continue to grow. While some 8,000 people attended in 1920, 2017 brought nearly 190,000, enjoying everything from agriculture exhibits to rodeo – and of course that amazing food! “There is so much to do, just with your gate admission,” says the Fair’s Karen Kildall, pointing out the numerous exhibition areas, small stage entertainment, horse shows, 4-H small animal experience, the Sardis Raptors and more.

Also joining the fair this year is Funtastic Traveling Shows, the region’s largest provider of carnival rides and games – pre-buy your carnival wristbands online to save!

Let’s talk entertainment

Thanks to sponsors like Bank of the Pacific, celebrating 15 years as Grandstand Entertainment Series sponsor, the community also enjoys free and low-cost tickets to some of Washington’s top entertainment.

Glenn Powell, Regional Retail Manager for Bank of the Pacific’s Lynden Branch, across Front Street from the Fair main entrance, says the Bank is thankful for its long-standing relationship with the Fair. “Rarely, in our experience, are collaborations as meaningful as our Grandstand sponsorship with the Northwest Washington Fair. We are proud of our bank just as we are proud of the Fair and its reflection of the greater Lynden community. In terms of our values in support of family, agri-business, fun and community, we share a common bond with the Fair, its Board and Manager, Jim Baron.”

Here’s what’s coming for this year’s Grandstand Entertainment Series:

1. The Fair roars to life with some hard-hitting Demolition Derby Action Monday, Aug. 13, with events in the afternoon and evening.

2. Bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, roping and barrel racing … it’s all part of the Lynden PRCA Rodeo, Aug. 14 and 15. Rodeo admission is $15 – FREE for age 10 and younger! Tuesday’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraiser supports the Peace Health Cancer Center, and during Wednesday’s Armed Forces Day (with complimentary gate admission for Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families) some extra-special rodeo events are planned too!

3. Multi-platinum superstar and former Poison frontman Bret Michaels rocks the stage Aug. 16 with favorites like Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Something to Believe In, Unskinny Bop and Talk Dirty to Me. Grandstand seats are just $5, thanks to IBEW Local 191, with preferred seats $30.

4. High Valley brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel share their modern take on classic country music Aug. 17. Better yet, enjoy FREE festival seating courtesy IBEW Local 191, or choose preferred seating for $20.

5. Renowned for finding humor in everyday family interactions, Jeff Foxworthy is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy nominee and best-selling author of 26+ books! See him Aug. 18.

(Gate admission is not included in entertainment tickets, but is required.)

Fair gates open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with carnival fun and thrills from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

See you at the fair!



