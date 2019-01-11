November business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 11. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in November, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Burns Fire Protection Systems Inc., 15214 116th St. Northeast, Arlington, 603467812
Kidder Mathews, Inc, 500 108th Ave. Northeast, Bellevue, 602969667
Somnium LLC, 925 Newell St., Bellingham, 604058396
Educational Fontware Inc., 1425 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 601439079
See’s Candies, Inc., 1145 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 409016389
Coastal Administrative Services, Inc., 21 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 601987747
Starbuds, 141 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604033975
Sound Storage, LLC, 1800 Texas St., Bellingham, 603406119
Creative Source Enterprises, LLC, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 602065570
Pacific Northwest Karate Center, 1600 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 602253394
Fairhaven Self Storage, 2715 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 603532682
C&C Communications, LLC, 318 36th St., Bellingham, 602642000
Acceptance Now 60182, 24 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 603256944
Conteslin LLC, 1111 W Holly St., Bellingham, 603565662
Iris Bakery, 5648 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, 602861187
One Family Wellness, 1513 E St., Bellingham, 601516925
Lynnwood Center, LLC, 1800 Texas St., Bellingham, 603129622
Experience International, 1111 W Holly St., Bellingham, 601138055
Donna Bergman Ma Lmhc, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 603569753
Postal & More, 702 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 603518832
Truebearing Consulting, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 603161056
Out Of The Box Property Solutions, LLC, 2736 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604120187
X-glacies Crepito Carrus Box, 3930 Affinity Lane, Bellingham, 604070584
Private Eye, 1303 Commercial St., Bellingham, 603580519
Susan G Taylor Crna, 1020 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602758473
Bethlehem Crafts, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604015405
Applied Biological Materials, 477 W Horton Road, Bellingham, 604206483
Burnish Clay Studio, 2006 N State St., Bellingham, 604209227
Departure Point Marketing And Media Group, 811 N Garden St., Bellingham, 603422879
Living Myth LLC, 1417 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604083139
Cicchitti Real Estate, 913 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604090905
Vitality Bowls # 112, 3011 Cinema Place, Bellingham, 604303122
Vitamin World Usa Corporation, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604213303
Outcome Digital Inc, 3716 Dana St., Bellingham, 604217616
Holobhenko, 2408 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604288641
Neverpheltbetter, 1800 D St., Bellingham, 604174395
Miss Ebony World, 3439 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604311042
Lisa Zawacki Counseling, Pllc, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604310050
Scientech Resumes LLC, 1101 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604178435
Katelyn Steen Lmt LLC, 1537 Iron St., Bellingham, 604227483
God’s Window Senior Horse Rehab And Sanctuary, 2000 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604287062
Less Clutter, More Joy LLC, 14 Little Strawberry Lane, Bellingham, 604287106
Desiana Publications LLC, 1510 North Forest St., Bellingham, 604298266
Peace Home Construction LLC, 4765 Hadley St., Bellingham, 603591441
Caz Electric, 3883 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 604347266
Sarah Sunshine Real Estate LLC, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604332452
Loveland Sole, 9 Whispering Cedars Ct, Bellingham, 604340604
Whiskeys, 1304 12th St., Bellingham, 604307286
Ingram Brothers Construction, 2815 Willis St., Bellingham, 604325681
The Divine Feminine, 1113 21st St., Bellingham, 604342284
Blue Iron Street LLC, 2018 Iron St., Bellingham, 604349015
Cnc Metal Graphics Inc, 3610 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 604348242
Protocol Painting, 2800 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604348643
Floor Coverimgs International Of Bellingham, 1414 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604353323
Youmap Inc, 2706 Silesia Lane, Bellingham, 604353981
Sycamore Corporation, 1200 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604335866
Petrichor Psychotherapy, 5 Huckleberry Court, Bellingham, 604348724
Delineation Professionals, Inc., 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604344732
Ingo LLC, 3301 Spyglass Drive, Bellingham, 604347844
Providence Properties, 1416 N State St., Bellingham, 604356244
Blue Sea Holly, 112 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604300061
One Owner Cars, 1905 James St., Bellingham, 604337811
Appel Reiche Services, 2123 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604351815
Sparrow Cartoons, 3002 Cascade Place, Bellingham, 604356233
Nickel & Orange, 2914 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604346825
Offen Industries, LLC, 1112 Newell St., Bellingham, 604334697
Subdued Studios LLC, 3703 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, 604340368
Over The Rainbow Baking Company, 251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604341580
Mccaffrey’s Painting, 1015 Otis St., Bellingham, 604351776
Kyt Carpentry And Home Repairs LLC, 2006 I St., Bellingham, 604350076
Skillful Services, LLC, 1910 1/2 H St., Bellingham, 604345785
Mario Irelan, 516 High St., Bellingham, 604355770
Andrea Rackl, 311 S Garden St., Bellingham, 604333963
Virginia Dreier, Lmt, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604355819
Custom Countertops, 2424 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604354223
Cold River Enterprises, 251 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604326451
Dif Agnecy, 1631 Iron St., Bellingham, 604370557
Dorky Dance Fitness, 246 Old Highway 99 North, Bellingham, 604349470
L. Bella Mobile Aestetics, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604347911
Rebel Healthcare, 1482 Sweetbay Drive, Bellingham, 604349096
Southside, 1323 11th St., Bellingham, 604353626
Zimmervision, 909 13th St., Bellingham, 604353634
Benjamin Mitchell, 3124 Racine St., Bellingham, 604366354
Aol Freight LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604337983
Bruce Maurier, 1729 Sapphire Trail, Bellingham, 604361264
Level Up Consulting LLC, 2582 Northshore Road, Bellingham, 604341944
Levi Henifin, 3370 Cedarville Road, Bellingham, 604331392
Mary Mcintosh LLC, 3 Whistling Swan Place, Bellingham, 604352012
Casey J Sheridan, 3516 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604340168
Jaddventures, 3622 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604352609
Lilabels Loft, 1601 I St., Bellingham, 604348955
Stank Town Budz, 5463 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, 604351013
Emma Anne Good, 1006 Jersey St., Bellingham, 604354212
Shield Construction, 2332 Happy Ct, Bellingham, 604355726
Shah Solutions, 1017 Mason St., Bellingham, 604334203
Essential Lactation, 905 Squalicum Way, Bellingham, 604342437
Dreaming Deeps, 2514 Toledo St., Bellingham, 604330451
Acme Vacation Homes, 2820 W Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604373301
Armstrong Marine Services LLC, 811 Violet Lane, Bellingham, 604347337
Denise Black, 2820 Superior St., Bellingham, 604362776
Charles Crooks, 3436 Noahs Way, Bellingham, 604372417
Donewell, 825 36th St., Bellingham, 604342450
Halo Builders LLC, 19 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604353935
Golf Tournament Corp, 2684 Strawberry Shore Drive, Bellingham, 604354400
Arielle’s Industry, 855 E Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604346353
Bellingham Translation, 5643 Market Road, Bellingham, 604355501
Hallmark Concrete LLC, 5353 Hallmark Lane, Bellingham, 604353350
Bellingham Window And Gutter Cleaning, 4633 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604348655
Hurley Way, LLC, 4241 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604348996
Beachcomers Broken Treasures, 2702 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604336269
Andrea Stack, 621 32nd St., Bellingham, 604370645
Brandy Kincaid, 3001 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604373100
Makeup By Ashley Holland, 1785 Kelly Road, Bellingham, 604337680
Starr Rock Properties, LLC, 315 S State St., Bellingham, 604374506
Anmly, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604358587
Fairhaven Lactation, 1515 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604364354
Lindsey M Pryor, 2304 Michigan St., Bellingham, 604351839
Ryan Rose, 2238 Yew St., Bellingham, 604373118
Luminous Possibilities, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604366553
Blue Heron Needles, 2500 Elm St., Bellingham, 604366566
Rusty Needles Tattoo Emporium, 1315 Girard St., Bellingham, 604342290
Maria Constantine, 705 32nd St., Bellingham, 604347754
Start To Finish LLC, 615 Potter St., Bellingham, 604341450
The Movers Guild, 2235 Electric Ave., Bellingham, 604350234
C’s Painting, 2505 Yew St., Bellingham, 604351153
Mcls, 3601 Chandler Parkway, Bellingham, 604369570
American Distributing Company, 3664 South Heather Place, Bellingham, 604355114
Jaycie Elise Photography, 4041 Belltown Court, Bellingham, 604370144
Designers Marque’, 1200 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604374917
Pcr Ventures, 2307 Henry St., Bellingham, 604366586
Kamal Trucking, 3626 W Rusley Drive, Bellingham, 604348889
David Burt, Cpa, 205 Virginia St., Bellingham, 604353397
Honest Intent, 2111 G St., Bellingham, 604355399
Violeta’s Cleaning Service, 1900 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604349433
Iron Mountain Strength & Conditioning, 1414 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604344636
Spire Concept, Inc., 1522 Valhalla St., Bellingham, 604354101
Rattlecan Risa, 8053 Comox Road, Blaine, 604154244
Robert J Fagerlie, 4751 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Blaine, 604353988
Candice Becker Photography, 7512 Clamdigger Drive, Blaine, 604343546
Joshua Peterson Construction LLC, 1575 B St., Blaine, 604354920
Antonio Ochoa, 5408 Beach Rock Loop Drive, Blaine, 604354477
Pramod Chand, 8274 Breeze Loop, Blaine, 604355956
National Service Network, 325 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, Colorado, 604288636
Top Tier Drywall LLC, 2077 Sr 20, Burlington, 604337936
Supreme Excavation LLC, 534 Forrest Way, Camano Island, 604367469
Bonacci Motorcycle Trainer, 2270 Roberts Pond Lane, Coupeville, 604367978
Herbal Legends Cannabis, 7215 212th St. Northwest, Edmonds, 602945536
Sarah’s Bookkeeping Services, 5601 Smith Creek Road, Everson, 604347738
Paradigm Home Renovations LLC, 6123 Apollo Drive, Ferndale, 604329604
Elite Landscape And Mini Excavation, 3200 White Swan Lane, Ferndale, 604350756
S & S Transports, 2476 Heights Drive, Ferndale, 604369707
Jasmyn Rose Photography, 5740 Legoe Ave., Ferndale, 604365475
In Diem Media, 1973 Somerset St., Ferndale, 604355959
Brush Strokes Painting Company, 1625 Main St., Ferndale, 604347926
Next Level Handyman & Home Solutions LLC, 3029 Unick Road, Ferndale, 604323797
Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., 18111 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, California, 600525530
Quality Services, 17246 Maple Lane, La Conner, 604349720
Solstice Tree Care, LLC, 525 Hooterville Lane, Lopez Island, 604353334
Joginder Singh, 8971 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, 604226638
Whatcom Pressure Washers LLC, 1106 East Front St., Lynden, 604357614
Frank Kyle Frattarelli, 501 8th St., Lynden, 604346791
Ramerman Backflow Testing, LLC, 351 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, 604370388
James King Roofing LLC, 12407 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood, 604302563
Pit Stop, 15827 3rd Ave. Se, Mill Creek, 604363949
Harmsen LLC, 125 E Main St., Monroe, 604327078
Tina Hermann, 18382 Cascade St., Mount Vernon, 601553693
Trf Togo, 1229 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, 604349207
Susan Hopwood, 420 Park St., Mount Vernon, 604364737
Brittany Merrell, 1471 Shirona Lane, Oak Harbor, 604351239
Milestone Clothing, 1327 35th Ave. South, Seattle, 604330972
Rafie’s, 3758 Upper Samish Road, Sedro Woolley, 604107648
Edward Curtis Ride Share, 641 Crest Lane, Sedro Woolley, 604286139
Selina Daylene Fritter, 803 Thurmond Lane, Sedro Woolley, 604374014
Michael Bates, 35663 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, 604351147
Alpha In Omega Servants, Inc, 405 W Spruce St., Sequim, 604335704
The Martin-brower Company, L.L.C., 1409 Puyallup St., Sumner, 604348350
Sound Physicians Telemedicine, Inc., 1498 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 604321854
