November business licenses

by ehamann

Filed on 11. Jan, 2019 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham in November, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Burns Fire Protection Systems Inc., 15214 116th St. Northeast, Arlington, 603467812

Kidder Mathews, Inc, 500 108th Ave. Northeast, Bellevue, 602969667

Somnium LLC, 925 Newell St., Bellingham, 604058396

Educational Fontware Inc., 1425 Cowgill Ave., Bellingham, 601439079

See’s Candies, Inc., 1145 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 409016389

Coastal Administrative Services, Inc., 21 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 601987747

Starbuds, 141 Samish Way, Bellingham, 604033975

Sound Storage, LLC, 1800 Texas St., Bellingham, 603406119

Creative Source Enterprises, LLC, 1140 10th St., Bellingham, 602065570

Pacific Northwest Karate Center, 1600 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 602253394

Fairhaven Self Storage, 2715 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 603532682

C&C Communications, LLC, 318 36th St., Bellingham, 602642000

Acceptance Now 60182, 24 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 603256944

Conteslin LLC, 1111 W Holly St., Bellingham, 603565662

Iris Bakery, 5648 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, 602861187

One Family Wellness, 1513 E St., Bellingham, 601516925

Lynnwood Center, LLC, 1800 Texas St., Bellingham, 603129622

Experience International, 1111 W Holly St., Bellingham, 601138055

Donna Bergman Ma Lmhc, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 603569753

Postal & More, 702 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 603518832

Truebearing Consulting, 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 603161056

Out Of The Box Property Solutions, LLC, 2736 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604120187

X-glacies Crepito Carrus Box, 3930 Affinity Lane, Bellingham, 604070584

Private Eye, 1303 Commercial St., Bellingham, 603580519

Susan G Taylor Crna, 1020 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602758473

Bethlehem Crafts, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604015405

Applied Biological Materials, 477 W Horton Road, Bellingham, 604206483

Burnish Clay Studio, 2006 N State St., Bellingham, 604209227

Departure Point Marketing And Media Group, 811 N Garden St., Bellingham, 603422879

Living Myth LLC, 1417 Mill Ave., Bellingham, 604083139

Cicchitti Real Estate, 913 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604090905

Vitality Bowls # 112, 3011 Cinema Place, Bellingham, 604303122

Vitamin World Usa Corporation, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604213303

Outcome Digital Inc, 3716 Dana St., Bellingham, 604217616

Holobhenko, 2408 Xenia St., Bellingham, 604288641

Neverpheltbetter, 1800 D St., Bellingham, 604174395

Miss Ebony World, 3439 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604311042

Lisa Zawacki Counseling, Pllc, 103 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604310050

Scientech Resumes LLC, 1101 Woodstock Way, Bellingham, 604178435

Katelyn Steen Lmt LLC, 1537 Iron St., Bellingham, 604227483

God’s Window Senior Horse Rehab And Sanctuary, 2000 Mckenzie Ave., Bellingham, 604287062

Less Clutter, More Joy LLC, 14 Little Strawberry Lane, Bellingham, 604287106

Desiana Publications LLC, 1510 North Forest St., Bellingham, 604298266

Peace Home Construction LLC, 4765 Hadley St., Bellingham, 603591441

Caz Electric, 3883 Hammer Drive, Bellingham, 604347266

Sarah Sunshine Real Estate LLC, 11 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604332452

Loveland Sole, 9 Whispering Cedars Ct, Bellingham, 604340604

Whiskeys, 1304 12th St., Bellingham, 604307286

Ingram Brothers Construction, 2815 Willis St., Bellingham, 604325681

The Divine Feminine, 1113 21st St., Bellingham, 604342284

Blue Iron Street LLC, 2018 Iron St., Bellingham, 604349015

Cnc Metal Graphics Inc, 3610 Irongate Road, Bellingham, 604348242

Protocol Painting, 2800 Alderwood Ave., Bellingham, 604348643

Floor Coverimgs International Of Bellingham, 1414 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604353323

Youmap Inc, 2706 Silesia Lane, Bellingham, 604353981

Sycamore Corporation, 1200 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604335866

Petrichor Psychotherapy, 5 Huckleberry Court, Bellingham, 604348724

Delineation Professionals, Inc., 114 W Magnolia St., Bellingham, 604344732

Ingo LLC, 3301 Spyglass Drive, Bellingham, 604347844

Providence Properties, 1416 N State St., Bellingham, 604356244

Blue Sea Holly, 112 E Holly St., Bellingham, 604300061

One Owner Cars, 1905 James St., Bellingham, 604337811

Appel Reiche Services, 2123 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604351815

Sparrow Cartoons, 3002 Cascade Place, Bellingham, 604356233

Nickel & Orange, 2914 Kulshan St., Bellingham, 604346825

Offen Industries, LLC, 1112 Newell St., Bellingham, 604334697

Subdued Studios LLC, 3703 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, 604340368

Over The Rainbow Baking Company, 251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604341580

Mccaffrey’s Painting, 1015 Otis St., Bellingham, 604351776

Kyt Carpentry And Home Repairs LLC, 2006 I St., Bellingham, 604350076

Skillful Services, LLC, 1910 1/2 H St., Bellingham, 604345785

Mario Irelan, 516 High St., Bellingham, 604355770

Andrea Rackl, 311 S Garden St., Bellingham, 604333963

Virginia Dreier, Lmt, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604355819

Custom Countertops, 2424 E Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604354223

Cold River Enterprises, 251 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604326451

Dif Agnecy, 1631 Iron St., Bellingham, 604370557

Dorky Dance Fitness, 246 Old Highway 99 North, Bellingham, 604349470

L. Bella Mobile Aestetics, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 604347911

Rebel Healthcare, 1482 Sweetbay Drive, Bellingham, 604349096

Southside, 1323 11th St., Bellingham, 604353626

Zimmervision, 909 13th St., Bellingham, 604353634

Benjamin Mitchell, 3124 Racine St., Bellingham, 604366354

Aol Freight LLC, 1313 E Maple St., Bellingham, 604337983

Bruce Maurier, 1729 Sapphire Trail, Bellingham, 604361264

Level Up Consulting LLC, 2582 Northshore Road, Bellingham, 604341944

Levi Henifin, 3370 Cedarville Road, Bellingham, 604331392

Mary Mcintosh LLC, 3 Whistling Swan Place, Bellingham, 604352012

Casey J Sheridan, 3516 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, 604340168

Jaddventures, 3622 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, 604352609

Lilabels Loft, 1601 I St., Bellingham, 604348955

Stank Town Budz, 5463 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, 604351013

Emma Anne Good, 1006 Jersey St., Bellingham, 604354212

Shield Construction, 2332 Happy Ct, Bellingham, 604355726

Shah Solutions, 1017 Mason St., Bellingham, 604334203

Essential Lactation, 905 Squalicum Way, Bellingham, 604342437

Dreaming Deeps, 2514 Toledo St., Bellingham, 604330451

Acme Vacation Homes, 2820 W Connecticut St., Bellingham, 604373301

Armstrong Marine Services LLC, 811 Violet Lane, Bellingham, 604347337

Denise Black, 2820 Superior St., Bellingham, 604362776

Charles Crooks, 3436 Noahs Way, Bellingham, 604372417

Donewell, 825 36th St., Bellingham, 604342450

Halo Builders LLC, 19 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, 604353935

Golf Tournament Corp, 2684 Strawberry Shore Drive, Bellingham, 604354400

Arielle’s Industry, 855 E Lake Samish Drive, Bellingham, 604346353

Bellingham Translation, 5643 Market Road, Bellingham, 604355501

Hallmark Concrete LLC, 5353 Hallmark Lane, Bellingham, 604353350

Bellingham Window And Gutter Cleaning, 4633 Bedford Ave., Bellingham, 604348655

Hurley Way, LLC, 4241 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604348996

Beachcomers Broken Treasures, 2702 W Maplewood Ave., Bellingham, 604336269

Andrea Stack, 621 32nd St., Bellingham, 604370645

Brandy Kincaid, 3001 Peabody St., Bellingham, 604373100

Makeup By Ashley Holland, 1785 Kelly Road, Bellingham, 604337680

Starr Rock Properties, LLC, 315 S State St., Bellingham, 604374506

Anmly, 119 N Commercial St., Bellingham, 604358587

Fairhaven Lactation, 1515 Larrabee Ave., Bellingham, 604364354

Lindsey M Pryor, 2304 Michigan St., Bellingham, 604351839

Ryan Rose, 2238 Yew St., Bellingham, 604373118

Luminous Possibilities, 700 Dupont St., Bellingham, 604366553

Blue Heron Needles, 2500 Elm St., Bellingham, 604366566

Rusty Needles Tattoo Emporium, 1315 Girard St., Bellingham, 604342290

Maria Constantine, 705 32nd St., Bellingham, 604347754

Start To Finish LLC, 615 Potter St., Bellingham, 604341450

The Movers Guild, 2235 Electric Ave., Bellingham, 604350234

C’s Painting, 2505 Yew St., Bellingham, 604351153

Mcls, 3601 Chandler Parkway, Bellingham, 604369570

American Distributing Company, 3664 South Heather Place, Bellingham, 604355114

Jaycie Elise Photography, 4041 Belltown Court, Bellingham, 604370144

Designers Marque’, 1200 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604374917

Pcr Ventures, 2307 Henry St., Bellingham, 604366586

Kamal Trucking, 3626 W Rusley Drive, Bellingham, 604348889

David Burt, Cpa, 205 Virginia St., Bellingham, 604353397

Honest Intent, 2111 G St., Bellingham, 604355399

Violeta’s Cleaning Service, 1900 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604349433

Iron Mountain Strength & Conditioning, 1414 Meador Ave., Bellingham, 604344636

Spire Concept, Inc., 1522 Valhalla St., Bellingham, 604354101

Rattlecan Risa, 8053 Comox Road, Blaine, 604154244

Robert J Fagerlie, 4751 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Blaine, 604353988

Candice Becker Photography, 7512 Clamdigger Drive, Blaine, 604343546

Joshua Peterson Construction LLC, 1575 B St., Blaine, 604354920

Antonio Ochoa, 5408 Beach Rock Loop Drive, Blaine, 604354477

Pramod Chand, 8274 Breeze Loop, Blaine, 604355956

National Service Network, 325 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, Colorado, 604288636

Top Tier Drywall LLC, 2077 Sr 20, Burlington, 604337936

Supreme Excavation LLC, 534 Forrest Way, Camano Island, 604367469

Bonacci Motorcycle Trainer, 2270 Roberts Pond Lane, Coupeville, 604367978

Herbal Legends Cannabis, 7215 212th St. Northwest, Edmonds, 602945536

Sarah’s Bookkeeping Services, 5601 Smith Creek Road, Everson, 604347738

Paradigm Home Renovations LLC, 6123 Apollo Drive, Ferndale, 604329604

Elite Landscape And Mini Excavation, 3200 White Swan Lane, Ferndale, 604350756

S & S Transports, 2476 Heights Drive, Ferndale, 604369707

Jasmyn Rose Photography, 5740 Legoe Ave., Ferndale, 604365475

In Diem Media, 1973 Somerset St., Ferndale, 604355959

Brush Strokes Painting Company, 1625 Main St., Ferndale, 604347926

Next Level Handyman & Home Solutions LLC, 3029 Unick Road, Ferndale, 604323797

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., 18111 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, California, 600525530

Quality Services, 17246 Maple Lane, La Conner, 604349720

Solstice Tree Care, LLC, 525 Hooterville Lane, Lopez Island, 604353334

Joginder Singh, 8971 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, 604226638

Whatcom Pressure Washers LLC, 1106 East Front St., Lynden, 604357614

Frank Kyle Frattarelli, 501 8th St., Lynden, 604346791

Ramerman Backflow Testing, LLC, 351 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, 604370388

James King Roofing LLC, 12407 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood, 604302563

Pit Stop, 15827 3rd Ave. Se, Mill Creek, 604363949

Harmsen LLC, 125 E Main St., Monroe, 604327078

Tina Hermann, 18382 Cascade St., Mount Vernon, 601553693

Trf Togo, 1229 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, 604349207

Susan Hopwood, 420 Park St., Mount Vernon, 604364737

Brittany Merrell, 1471 Shirona Lane, Oak Harbor, 604351239

Milestone Clothing, 1327 35th Ave. South, Seattle, 604330972

Rafie’s, 3758 Upper Samish Road, Sedro Woolley, 604107648

Edward Curtis Ride Share, 641 Crest Lane, Sedro Woolley, 604286139

Selina Daylene Fritter, 803 Thurmond Lane, Sedro Woolley, 604374014

Michael Bates, 35663 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, 604351147

Alpha In Omega Servants, Inc, 405 W Spruce St., Sequim, 604335704

The Martin-brower Company, L.L.C., 1409 Puyallup St., Sumner, 604348350

Sound Physicians Telemedicine, Inc., 1498 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 604321854