November business licenses

Filed on 15. Dec, 2017 in Data, Public Records

Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham for November, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.

Balla St., Contracting LLC, 1102 Longview Ave., Anacortes, 604187731

Joyce Rigby, 4703 Bryce Drive, Anacortes, 604188971

Ken Root’s Insulation Service, Inc., 16315 77th Ave. Ne, Arlington, 602041142

Andritz Separation, Inc., 1010 Commercial Blvd S, Arlington, Texas, 602449015

Gp Gypsum LLC, 133 Peachtree Street , Atlanta, Georgia, 604189223

Morse Distribution, Inc., 3006 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 371000446

Home Attendant Care, Inc, 1511 Ellis Street Ste 204, Bellingham, 600563516

Battery Rescue, 1800 Texas St., Bellingham, 601281445

Keenko, 804 10th St., Bellingham, 601921474

Whatcom Mobile Foot Care, 3009 Toad Lake Road, Bellingham, 601942646

Go! Calendars, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 602026345

Lake Padden Golf Course, 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602101513

Safelite Fulfillment Inc #5042, 4010 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602332100

Life Point Law, 2211 Rimland Dr Ste 405, Bellingham, 602413140

Motivated Makeover, 2893 Lake Whatcom Blvd, Bellingham, 602573863

Aging Options, Inc, 2211 Rimland Drive Ste 405, Bellingham, 602639307

Hissho Sushi, 2900 Woburn St., Bellingham, 603017562

Naturally Digital Design, 2227 Queen St., , Bellingham, 603163944

Center For Dynamic Being, 2221 James St., Bellingham, 603236944

Simmering Tava, 1311 N State St., Bellingham, 603250260

Bassett Salon Solutions, 340 36th St., Bellingham, 603318224

Pink Kr0wn, 417 31 St., Bellingham, 603472522

Elite Home Builders And Renovations LLC, 4181 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 603552825

360 Auto Importers LLC, 4241 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603607788

The Real Estate Stylists, 1015 W Toledo St., Bellingham, 604039064

Saltine, 114 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604056577

Morse Steel Reinforcing LLC, 3006 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 604096263

Cellairis, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 604098087

Seagate Structures (Usa) Inc., 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604106668

Gibson Capital Solutions, 2820 Eldridge Ave. , Bellingham, 604114215

Ann Wark Real Estate, 1120 37th St., Bellingham, 604122275

Filescapes, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604124332

Bamf! Productions, 2125 King St., Bellingham, 604148229

Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications LLC, 117 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604161859

Roots And All, 611 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604163989

Measure 4 Me LLC, 3025 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 604164913

Genesis Cleaning, 459 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 604169731

The Subdued City Rollers, 2212 A St., Bellingham, 604171352

Brampton Court, LLC, 1470 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604172745

Teresita’s Cleaning Corporation, 5836 Pacific Rim Way , Bellingham, 604173150

Boxwood Boards, 1800 20th St., , Bellingham, 604174265

Kari Doyle Hair, 1200 Lakeway Dr Ste 4, Bellingham, 604179154

Red Ravens: Advocacy & Arts, 2737 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604179192

Kegmeisters, LLC, 1203 Lakeview St., Bellingham, 604180491

Rosewood Villa Assisted Living Community, 702 32nd Street, Bellingham, 604180682

Jason’s Flooring, LLC, 500 Darby Dr , Bellingham, 604180860

Chaneco, 501 Potter St., , Bellingham, 604181560

Aaron Martsch, 500 Darby Dr , Bellingham, 604181599

Sound Habitats Ecological Design, 3115 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, 604182959

Ketoniac, 321 Parkridge Road, Bellingham, 604183199

Brain Shift Marketing, 321 Parkridge Road, Bellingham, 604183199

Oddities, 1720 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604183228

Flow And Grow, 1317 Commercial St., Ste 203, Bellingham, 604183371

Olivia Theilemann, 606 N State St., , Bellingham, 604183945

Emily Gantt, 417 Ridgeway Drive, Bellingham, 604184180

Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, 3725 Canterbury Ln , Bellingham, 604184308

Ground Keeper Fenders LLC, 1515 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604184382

Egis Mobile Electric, 336 36th Street, Bellingham, 604184408

Heart Listening Therapy LLC, 1513 E St., , Bellingham, 604184473

Stephanie Lyons, 2500 Cedarwood Ave., Bellingham, 604184483

Hazmat Specialty Tools, 720 Sunset Pond Ln , Bellingham, 604184490

Tenet Components, 2623 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604184616

Hz Media LLC, 3954 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604184822

Whatcom Credit Restoration LLC, 3409 Chandler Pkwy, Bellingham, 604184947

The Bellingham Wax Studio, LLC, 1031 N State St., , Bellingham, 604185377

Martinez Tree Service, 812 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604185448

Omni Property Management LLC, 11 Bellwether Way Ste 201, Bellingham, 604185642

Bogaards & Associates, 2337 Squalicum Mountain Road, Bellingham, 604185975

Massage By Taylor, 1467 Sweetbay Drive, Bellingham, 604186987

Mellennialls, 363 Tremont Ave. , Bellingham, 604187251

Azure Healing, 2109 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604187287

Ron Rondello, 900 16th Street, Bellingham, 604187383

Forever Woods, 3799 Y Road, Bellingham, 604187575

365 Strength & Conditioning, 1680 Baker Creek Place, Bellingham, 604187754

Kanmak Enterprises, 2808 Victor St., Bellingham, 604188169

Refind Creations, 3709 Lemon Grove Drive, Bellingham, 604188189

A.C.E. Andersons Communications & Electronics LLC, 5362 Northwe St., Dr , Bellingham, 604188214

Willis Creations, 1313 Ea St., Maple Street , Bellingham, 604188252

Happy Valley Carnivores, 1400 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604188572

My Nauti Otter 2, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604188656

Adam Vwich Agency, 1407 Iowa St., Bellingham, 604188668

Nsx Consulting, 3300 Lakeway Dr , Bellingham, 604189828

Broadie, 1530 Franklin St., , Bellingham, 604190018

Martha L Bracken, 1905 J St., , Bellingham, 604190316

Black Diamond Custom Painting, 3615 Bennett Dr , Bellingham, 604190349

The Sweet Spots, 411 Potter St., Bellingham, 604190392

Nobody.Buzz, 2530 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604190551

Jmaki Solutions, 4375 Lakeview Ct, Bellingham, 604190677

Zalex Lawn & Garden, 1120 Whatcom St., Bellingham, 604190788

Sssm Express, 1624 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604190814

Mcintosh Projects, 4014 Northwe St., Ave. , Bellingham, 604191031

Woodland Select, 1016 17th St., Bellingham, 604191207

The Stone Moon, 1304 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604191305

Rachel Simpson, 4135 Landon Ave., Bellingham, 604191341

Kathy Capron, 2000 Erie St., Bellingham, 604191342

Vanarts, 1005 Kenoyer Drive, Bellingham, 604191440

Ebrainweb, 1221 Toledo St., Bellingham, 604191527

Mckenna Lemons, 1200 Harris Ave. Ste 202, Bellingham, 604191600

Take Root Remedies, 1551 Jerry Garcia Way, Bellingham, 604191621

Renata L Gutierrez, 2611 Grant St., Bellingham, 604191839

Hemispheres Clothing, 506 Boulevard, Bellingham, 604192005

Marcusbusiness, 1219 Cornwall Ave. , Bellingham, 604192112

Barton Fisheries Inc, 1050 Larrabee Ave. Ste 104, Bellingham, 604192565

We St., Coa St., Oriental Market, 4060 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604192888

Amanita, LLC, 2106 B St., Bellingham, 604193092

Operational Optimization, LLC, 3424 Highfield Ct, Bellingham, 604193344

Jo’s Clothes, 229 Jerome St., Bellingham, 604193745

Annie Rose Counseling, 1200 Harris Ave. Ste 411, Bellingham, 604193804

Mellow, 1827 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604194279

Jana Rose Voice Over Arti St., 1384 Undine St., Bellingham, 604195106

Backyard Greens Nw, 4724 Parker St., Bellingham, 604195109

Paul Leeson, 1212 Birch Falls Drive, Bellingham, 604196102

Habitat Home Inspection LLC, 1532 Madison Ave., Blaine, 604150499

Aetheric Eye, 6948 Petticote Ln, Blaine, 604175793

S &R Drywall, Inc, 4672 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Blaine, 604186460

Artisan Stone Products, LLC, 8059 Kayak Way, Blaine, 604188529

Abatement And Decontamination Specialists LLC, 4820 Outrigger Loop, Blaine, 604190712

Skippityskedaddle, 4973 Cottonwood Ct , Blaine, 604192246

A Big Builder, 1721 Old Highway 99 North Road, Burlington, 604191112

Scott A Olson, 1473 Crestview Drive, Camano Island, 604189986

Mary L. Watson, 651 Olympic View Drive, Coupeville, 604194819

Greenwood Property Management, LLC, 8075 Birch Terrace Ln, Custer, 604182848

Hemlock Construction, LLC., 7561 Olsen Drive, Deming, 602735162

Western Pacific Building Materials, 1101 Industry St., Everett, 601508214

Steven Valentine, 112 Blair Dr , Everson, 603622844

Joyhill LLC, 5967 Lawrence Road, Everson, 604184276

Whatcom Industrial Services, LLC, 1632 E Hemmi Road, Everson, 604187913

Nunez Construction, 6696 Everson Goshen Road, Everson, 604190790

Kilgore Tree Service, 3324 Bailey Way, Ferndale, 604186515

Muzak LLC, 3318 Lakemont Blvd, Fort Mill, South Carolina, 601946819

Lifetouch National School Studios Inc., 19717 62nd Ave. S Ste D101, Kent, 600536324

Pioneer Packaging, 6006 S 228th St., Kent, 600546540

Summit Software, 10425 134th Ave. Ne, Kirkland, 604174377

Vandelay Education, LLC, 901 Crystal Falls Pkwy , Leander, Texas, 603288354

Joe’s Backyard, 2100 Tuttle Ln, Lummi Island, 604188681

Shannon Counseling LLC, 506 Grover St., , Lynden, 604187045

Rathbun Tactical Consulting, 891 W Park St., Lynden, 604191522

Amadeus Art, 1932 N Prairie Ln, Lynden, 604195112

Cleaner Guys, LLC, 114 Lind St., Mount Vernon, 602247043

Christopher Mahelona, 300 N Oak Harbor St., , Oak Harbor, 604184790

David Salcedo, 1681 Sw Ponsteen Drive, Oak Harbor, 604189412

Driver, 1307 Nw Redwing Drive, Oak Harbor, 604195004

T Rose Trades, 1700 Sw Mulberry Place , Oak Harbor, 604195300

Pacific Hypnosis Center, 1890 Benson Road, Point Roberts, 602432518

Evo Technica, Inc., 125 Park Drive, Point Roberts, 604138896

R&R Services, LLC, 18104 47th Ave. S, Seatac, 603002594

Z & B, Inc., 6206 35th Ave. Ne, Seattle, 601655825

Buffalo Jasmine LLC, 934 32nd Ave. , Seattle, 603431482

Smoke Filter, 10015 Lake City Way Ne , Seattle, 604188672

Tapani, 5305 Ne 121 St., Ave. , Vancouver, 603510350

Grayhawk Leasing LLC, 1111 Westchester Ave., White Plains, New York, 602054854

Doosan Infracore Portable Power, 200 Chestnut Ridge Road, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, 409021965