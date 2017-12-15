November business licenses
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Dec, 2017 in Data, Public Records
Listings, which feature both new and renewed licenses in Bellingham for November, include business name, the business’ physical address and UBI. Records are obtained from the City of Bellingham.
Balla St., Contracting LLC, 1102 Longview Ave., Anacortes, 604187731
Joyce Rigby, 4703 Bryce Drive, Anacortes, 604188971
Ken Root’s Insulation Service, Inc., 16315 77th Ave. Ne, Arlington, 602041142
Andritz Separation, Inc., 1010 Commercial Blvd S, Arlington, Texas, 602449015
Gp Gypsum LLC, 133 Peachtree Street , Atlanta, Georgia, 604189223
Morse Distribution, Inc., 3006 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 371000446
Home Attendant Care, Inc, 1511 Ellis Street Ste 204, Bellingham, 600563516
Battery Rescue, 1800 Texas St., Bellingham, 601281445
Keenko, 804 10th St., Bellingham, 601921474
Whatcom Mobile Foot Care, 3009 Toad Lake Road, Bellingham, 601942646
Go! Calendars, 1 Bellis Fair Parkway, Bellingham, 602026345
Lake Padden Golf Course, 4882 Samish Way, Bellingham, 602101513
Safelite Fulfillment Inc #5042, 4010 Meridian St., Bellingham, 602332100
Life Point Law, 2211 Rimland Dr Ste 405, Bellingham, 602413140
Motivated Makeover, 2893 Lake Whatcom Blvd, Bellingham, 602573863
Aging Options, Inc, 2211 Rimland Drive Ste 405, Bellingham, 602639307
Hissho Sushi, 2900 Woburn St., Bellingham, 603017562
Naturally Digital Design, 2227 Queen St., , Bellingham, 603163944
Center For Dynamic Being, 2221 James St., Bellingham, 603236944
Simmering Tava, 1311 N State St., Bellingham, 603250260
Bassett Salon Solutions, 340 36th St., Bellingham, 603318224
Pink Kr0wn, 417 31 St., Bellingham, 603472522
Elite Home Builders And Renovations LLC, 4181 Deemer Road, Bellingham, 603552825
360 Auto Importers LLC, 4241 Meridian St., Bellingham, 603607788
The Real Estate Stylists, 1015 W Toledo St., Bellingham, 604039064
Saltine, 114 Prospect St., Bellingham, 604056577
Morse Steel Reinforcing LLC, 3006 W Illinois St., Bellingham, 604096263
Cellairis, 1 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, 604098087
Seagate Structures (Usa) Inc., 2219 Rimland Drive, Bellingham, 604106668
Gibson Capital Solutions, 2820 Eldridge Ave. , Bellingham, 604114215
Ann Wark Real Estate, 1120 37th St., Bellingham, 604122275
Filescapes, 1225 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, 604124332
Bamf! Productions, 2125 King St., Bellingham, 604148229
Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications LLC, 117 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, 604161859
Roots And All, 611 Kentucky St., Bellingham, 604163989
Measure 4 Me LLC, 3025 E Smith Road, Bellingham, 604164913
Genesis Cleaning, 459 Westerly Road, Bellingham, 604169731
The Subdued City Rollers, 2212 A St., Bellingham, 604171352
Brampton Court, LLC, 1470 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham, 604172745
Teresita’s Cleaning Corporation, 5836 Pacific Rim Way , Bellingham, 604173150
Boxwood Boards, 1800 20th St., , Bellingham, 604174265
Kari Doyle Hair, 1200 Lakeway Dr Ste 4, Bellingham, 604179154
Red Ravens: Advocacy & Arts, 2737 Franklin St., Bellingham, 604179192
Kegmeisters, LLC, 1203 Lakeview St., Bellingham, 604180491
Rosewood Villa Assisted Living Community, 702 32nd Street, Bellingham, 604180682
Jason’s Flooring, LLC, 500 Darby Dr , Bellingham, 604180860
Chaneco, 501 Potter St., , Bellingham, 604181560
Aaron Martsch, 500 Darby Dr , Bellingham, 604181599
Sound Habitats Ecological Design, 3115 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, 604182959
Ketoniac, 321 Parkridge Road, Bellingham, 604183199
Brain Shift Marketing, 321 Parkridge Road, Bellingham, 604183199
Oddities, 1720 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604183228
Flow And Grow, 1317 Commercial St., Ste 203, Bellingham, 604183371
Olivia Theilemann, 606 N State St., , Bellingham, 604183945
Emily Gantt, 417 Ridgeway Drive, Bellingham, 604184180
Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, 3725 Canterbury Ln , Bellingham, 604184308
Ground Keeper Fenders LLC, 1515 Woburn St., Bellingham, 604184382
Egis Mobile Electric, 336 36th Street, Bellingham, 604184408
Heart Listening Therapy LLC, 1513 E St., , Bellingham, 604184473
Stephanie Lyons, 2500 Cedarwood Ave., Bellingham, 604184483
Hazmat Specialty Tools, 720 Sunset Pond Ln , Bellingham, 604184490
Tenet Components, 2623 Nevada St., Bellingham, 604184616
Hz Media LLC, 3954 Byron Ave., Bellingham, 604184822
Whatcom Credit Restoration LLC, 3409 Chandler Pkwy, Bellingham, 604184947
The Bellingham Wax Studio, LLC, 1031 N State St., , Bellingham, 604185377
Martinez Tree Service, 812 W Bakerview Road, Bellingham, 604185448
Omni Property Management LLC, 11 Bellwether Way Ste 201, Bellingham, 604185642
Bogaards & Associates, 2337 Squalicum Mountain Road, Bellingham, 604185975
Massage By Taylor, 1467 Sweetbay Drive, Bellingham, 604186987
Mellennialls, 363 Tremont Ave. , Bellingham, 604187251
Azure Healing, 2109 Alabama St., Bellingham, 604187287
Ron Rondello, 900 16th Street, Bellingham, 604187383
Forever Woods, 3799 Y Road, Bellingham, 604187575
365 Strength & Conditioning, 1680 Baker Creek Place, Bellingham, 604187754
Kanmak Enterprises, 2808 Victor St., Bellingham, 604188169
Refind Creations, 3709 Lemon Grove Drive, Bellingham, 604188189
A.C.E. Andersons Communications & Electronics LLC, 5362 Northwe St., Dr , Bellingham, 604188214
Willis Creations, 1313 Ea St., Maple Street , Bellingham, 604188252
Happy Valley Carnivores, 1400 Harris Ave., Bellingham, 604188572
My Nauti Otter 2, 2623 S Harbor Loop Drive, Bellingham, 604188656
Adam Vwich Agency, 1407 Iowa St., Bellingham, 604188668
Nsx Consulting, 3300 Lakeway Dr , Bellingham, 604189828
Broadie, 1530 Franklin St., , Bellingham, 604190018
Martha L Bracken, 1905 J St., , Bellingham, 604190316
Black Diamond Custom Painting, 3615 Bennett Dr , Bellingham, 604190349
The Sweet Spots, 411 Potter St., Bellingham, 604190392
Nobody.Buzz, 2530 Yew Street Road, Bellingham, 604190551
Jmaki Solutions, 4375 Lakeview Ct, Bellingham, 604190677
Zalex Lawn & Garden, 1120 Whatcom St., Bellingham, 604190788
Sssm Express, 1624 Fruitland Drive, Bellingham, 604190814
Mcintosh Projects, 4014 Northwe St., Ave. , Bellingham, 604191031
Woodland Select, 1016 17th St., Bellingham, 604191207
The Stone Moon, 1304 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, 604191305
Rachel Simpson, 4135 Landon Ave., Bellingham, 604191341
Kathy Capron, 2000 Erie St., Bellingham, 604191342
Vanarts, 1005 Kenoyer Drive, Bellingham, 604191440
Ebrainweb, 1221 Toledo St., Bellingham, 604191527
Mckenna Lemons, 1200 Harris Ave. Ste 202, Bellingham, 604191600
Take Root Remedies, 1551 Jerry Garcia Way, Bellingham, 604191621
Renata L Gutierrez, 2611 Grant St., Bellingham, 604191839
Hemispheres Clothing, 506 Boulevard, Bellingham, 604192005
Marcusbusiness, 1219 Cornwall Ave. , Bellingham, 604192112
Barton Fisheries Inc, 1050 Larrabee Ave. Ste 104, Bellingham, 604192565
We St., Coa St., Oriental Market, 4060 Meridian St., Bellingham, 604192888
Amanita, LLC, 2106 B St., Bellingham, 604193092
Operational Optimization, LLC, 3424 Highfield Ct, Bellingham, 604193344
Jo’s Clothes, 229 Jerome St., Bellingham, 604193745
Annie Rose Counseling, 1200 Harris Ave. Ste 411, Bellingham, 604193804
Mellow, 1827 Northshore Drive, Bellingham, 604194279
Jana Rose Voice Over Arti St., 1384 Undine St., Bellingham, 604195106
Backyard Greens Nw, 4724 Parker St., Bellingham, 604195109
Paul Leeson, 1212 Birch Falls Drive, Bellingham, 604196102
Habitat Home Inspection LLC, 1532 Madison Ave., Blaine, 604150499
Aetheric Eye, 6948 Petticote Ln, Blaine, 604175793
S &R Drywall, Inc, 4672 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Blaine, 604186460
Artisan Stone Products, LLC, 8059 Kayak Way, Blaine, 604188529
Abatement And Decontamination Specialists LLC, 4820 Outrigger Loop, Blaine, 604190712
Skippityskedaddle, 4973 Cottonwood Ct , Blaine, 604192246
A Big Builder, 1721 Old Highway 99 North Road, Burlington, 604191112
Scott A Olson, 1473 Crestview Drive, Camano Island, 604189986
Mary L. Watson, 651 Olympic View Drive, Coupeville, 604194819
Greenwood Property Management, LLC, 8075 Birch Terrace Ln, Custer, 604182848
Hemlock Construction, LLC., 7561 Olsen Drive, Deming, 602735162
Western Pacific Building Materials, 1101 Industry St., Everett, 601508214
Steven Valentine, 112 Blair Dr , Everson, 603622844
Joyhill LLC, 5967 Lawrence Road, Everson, 604184276
Whatcom Industrial Services, LLC, 1632 E Hemmi Road, Everson, 604187913
Nunez Construction, 6696 Everson Goshen Road, Everson, 604190790
Kilgore Tree Service, 3324 Bailey Way, Ferndale, 604186515
Muzak LLC, 3318 Lakemont Blvd, Fort Mill, South Carolina, 601946819
Lifetouch National School Studios Inc., 19717 62nd Ave. S Ste D101, Kent, 600536324
Pioneer Packaging, 6006 S 228th St., Kent, 600546540
Summit Software, 10425 134th Ave. Ne, Kirkland, 604174377
Vandelay Education, LLC, 901 Crystal Falls Pkwy , Leander, Texas, 603288354
Joe’s Backyard, 2100 Tuttle Ln, Lummi Island, 604188681
Shannon Counseling LLC, 506 Grover St., , Lynden, 604187045
Rathbun Tactical Consulting, 891 W Park St., Lynden, 604191522
Amadeus Art, 1932 N Prairie Ln, Lynden, 604195112
Cleaner Guys, LLC, 114 Lind St., Mount Vernon, 602247043
Christopher Mahelona, 300 N Oak Harbor St., , Oak Harbor, 604184790
David Salcedo, 1681 Sw Ponsteen Drive, Oak Harbor, 604189412
Driver, 1307 Nw Redwing Drive, Oak Harbor, 604195004
T Rose Trades, 1700 Sw Mulberry Place , Oak Harbor, 604195300
Pacific Hypnosis Center, 1890 Benson Road, Point Roberts, 602432518
Evo Technica, Inc., 125 Park Drive, Point Roberts, 604138896
R&R Services, LLC, 18104 47th Ave. S, Seatac, 603002594
Z & B, Inc., 6206 35th Ave. Ne, Seattle, 601655825
Buffalo Jasmine LLC, 934 32nd Ave. , Seattle, 603431482
Smoke Filter, 10015 Lake City Way Ne , Seattle, 604188672
Tapani, 5305 Ne 121 St., Ave. , Vancouver, 603510350
Grayhawk Leasing LLC, 1111 Westchester Ave., White Plains, New York, 602054854
Doosan Infracore Portable Power, 200 Chestnut Ridge Road, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, 409021965
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.