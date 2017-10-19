November Green Drinks hosted by Bellingham Pasta, Evolve Chocolate

by
Filed on 19. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

In November, Green Drinks will be hosted by Bellingham Pasta Co., in celebration of its 10th anniversary, and Evolve Chocolate, and will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m at 3125 Mercer Ave., Suite 101, Bellingham.

Green Drinks is networking event focused on environmental issues held on the first Wednesday of every month at various locations in Bellingham, and attended by more than 100 locals. Attendees are aged 21 and up and are professionals, academics, activists and politicos committed to engaging on local issues and leading to greener lifestyles. For more information, visit www.re-sources.org/greendrinks.

COMMENTING RULES: We encourage an open exchange of ideas in the BBJ Today community, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. In a nutshell, don't say anything you wouldn't want your mother to read.

So keep your comments:
  • Civil
  • Smart
  • On-topic
  • Free of profanity

We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Ad Search

  • Find ads by keyword.

The Bellingham Business Journal

Marketplace

  • © Sound Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
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