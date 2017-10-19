November Green Drinks hosted by Bellingham Pasta, Evolve Chocolate
by ehamann
Filed on 19. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
In November, Green Drinks will be hosted by Bellingham Pasta Co., in celebration of its 10th anniversary, and Evolve Chocolate, and will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m at 3125 Mercer Ave., Suite 101, Bellingham.
Green Drinks is networking event focused on environmental issues held on the first Wednesday of every month at various locations in Bellingham, and attended by more than 100 locals. Attendees are aged 21 and up and are professionals, academics, activists and politicos committed to engaging on local issues and leading to greener lifestyles. For more information, visit www.re-sources.org/greendrinks.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.