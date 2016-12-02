November Liquor and Marijuana Licenses

Records include license activity in Whatcom County. They are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, online at www.liq.wa.gov.

Applied license activity

Maple Falls Taphouse, Maple Falls Taphouse, LLC, Gregory Dean Hancock, Jodi Hancock applied for a new beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine license at 7471 Mount Baker Highway, Maple Falls. License no.: 082945. Nov. 11.

Bellingham Airport Holiday Inn, Hotel Services Group LLC, Daniel Robert Mitzel, Patricia R. Burklund, Brad Watson, Angela Watson, Dave M. Allegre, Linda K. Allegre applied for a new hotel license at 4260 Mitchell Way, Bellingham. License no.: 423978. Nov. 3.

La Gloria Restaurant, Petra Apreza applied for a new spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge +, kegs to go, catering license at 4140 Meridian St., Suite 100 Belingham. License no.: 402911. Nov. 7.

La Gloria Market, Petra Apreza applied for a new beer/cider grocery growlers, grocery store – beer/wine license. License no.: 087513. Nov. 8.

Homeskillet, 107Below, Inc, Kirby Frederick White, Tina White applied for added/change of class/in lieu for a spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar license at 521 Kentucky St., Bellingham. License no.: 085744. Nov. 8.

Pizza Factory, Lamma LLC, Laura Massaro, Jeff Sadighi applied for a new direct shipment receiver–in WA only, beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. License no.: 074174. Nov. 10.

Phoenix Linen, Phoenix Linen Inc., Robert Mishkin applied for a new direct shipment receiver – in WA only, beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine license at 800 Harris Ave. Suite 101, Bellingham. License no.: 424052. Nov. 16.

Urban Bud, applied to assume the marijuana retailer, medical marijuana license from The Grasshopper Cannabis Depot, The Grasshopper Medical Group Cooperative, 1401 Iowa St., Bellingham. License no.: 421707. Nov. 17.

Approved license activity

Renaissance Orchards, 5329 Olson Road, Ferndale was approved for a new 327, Domestic Winery, 250,000 liters license. License no.: 419790. Nov. 2.

Mod Super Fast Pizza, 2925 Newmarket St. Suite 101, Bellingham, was approved for a new 462, beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine license. License no.: 081044. Nov. 2.

Costco Wholesale #1216, 4125 Arctic Ave., Bellingham change the location on a 349, direct shipment receiver–in/out WA license. License no.: 424067. Nov. 2.

Jeckyl & Hyde Deli & Ale House, 709 West Orchard Drive, #1 and #2, Bellingham was approved for in lieu of a 442, spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar license. License no.: 087661. Nov. 7.

Grassin Farms, 3660 Lindsay Road Suite 1M, Everson, was approved for a new 392 marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 414230. Nov. 7.

Cult Cannabis Co., 6061 Portal Way, Ferndale added/changed tradename on a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 413729. Nov. 8.

Cascadia Distilling, 1600 Kentucky St., Suite C2, Bellingham was approved for a new 351, craft distillery license. License no.: 418684. Nov. 9.

2020 Solutions, 4264 Pacific Highway, Bellingham, was approved for a new 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 422139. Nov. 9.

California Tacos and Fresh Juices, 4260 Cordata Parkway suite 108, Bellingham, was approved for a new 473 snack bar license. License no.: 410693. Nov. 10.

Jag 15 Inc, 9424 Garrison Road Unit A, Sumas, was approved for a new 392, marijuana producer tier 3 license. License no.: 415941. Nov. 14.

Temple Bar, 306 West Champion St., Bellingham assumed a 426, spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge license. License no.: 084028. Nov. 15.

Sweet, Eh?, 100 Maple St. Suite A, Bellingham added fees to a 394, marijuana retailer license. License no.: 421616. Nov. 15.

Lynden Wine & Spirits, 610 Front St., Lynden assumed a 349 direct shipment receivers–in/out Washington license. License no.: 078551. Nov. 15.

Discontinued license activity

California Taco & Fresh Juices, 4260 Cordata Parkway Suite 108, Bellingham had a 473, snack bar license discontinued. License no.: 410693. Nov. 10.