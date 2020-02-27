Nude Beverages launches in Washington

by mathewroland

Filed on 27. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs, Contents

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Nude Beverages is following its success in the Canadian market by launching Nude Hard Seltzer in key U.S. markets, starting with Bellingham.

The company launched Canada’s first ready-to-drink 5 percent sugar-free vodka soda in 2017. Nude has sold more than 30 million cans of its popular-choice beverages in Canada with a popular expanded product line that include Gin Sodas, Iced Teas and the new Tequila Sodas.

Founder and CEO of Nude, Julius Makarewicz, was determined to create a beverage that was both sugar and sweetener-free. “Before 2017, there was nothing on the liquor store shelf that reflected modern-day choices,” Makarewicz said in a press release.

A few main factors have contributed to the brand becoming a pioneer in the fastest-growing ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage category in Canada. This includes all Nude Beverages being sugar-free, sweetener-free, carb-free containing all-natural flavors and only 100 calories per can.

In the U.S., Nude Hard Seltzer offers four different flavors; Peach, Classic Lime, Mango and Raspberry Lemon. The keto and vegan-friendly beverages are also available in six-packs, as well as mixer packs of 12 and 24 cans with assorted flavors.

The company’s high retail sales enable it to give back to its community. To date, Nude has donated more than $100K to animal welfare and rescue in Canada.

“We donate a portion of our proceeds to animal rescue in every market that we are in. In British Columbia, it’s the BC SPCA. In Alberta, it’s Alberta SPCA. In Washington, we’re about to choose an animal rescue organization,” Makarewicz said in a press release.

Additional U.S. market launches are on the horizon for Nude Beverages but until then products are rolling out in liquor store locations across Bellingham.